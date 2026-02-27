Rafael Stone Continues to Face Scrutiny for Rockets' Point Guard Void

The Houston Rockets' lack of point guard depth has plagued the team all season. It's also dominated the headlines all throughout the season as well.

At times, it seems like the only thing casual NBA observers point out. Because it's a recycled storyline. And it's an instant go-to. It's easy to chalk up as Houston's main issue on the floor.

But the Rockets being without a litany of floor generals didn't just start this season when Fred VanVleet went down. They had the same issue last season, as Aaron Holiday and Reed Sheppard were also Houston's only other point guards.

Just like this season. It just didn't get discussed as much, because VanVleet was there to eat Houston's point guard minutes. Without VanVleet, Rockets coach Ime Udoka has had to play players out of position to piecemeal Houston's absence of facilitating.

Kevin Durant has taken on a playmaking load, which isn't always optimal, as it leads to turnovers when Durant is blitzed or trapped.

ESPN'S Stephen A. Smith doesn't understand why the Rockets still find themselves in such a conundrum. He took to First Take to call out Rockets GM Rafael Stone for Houston's season-long and existing problem.

"This man knows basketball and he knows the importance, one would think, that he knows the importance of a point guard. You lose Fred VanVleet before the season even begins. How do you not have a point guard? Amen Thompson is going to be a stud and Reed Sheppard is no scrub.

"But you need an experienced point guard. You don't go out and get a Kevin Durant and not have an experienced point guard."

Smith noted Stone’s lineage, pointing out his father's basketball career as a floor general.

"His daddy was a point guard at the University of Washington and I think played the last two seasons under Tex Winters, for crying out loud."

The Rockets had been linked to several names before the trade deadline. Jose Alvarado, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White. All of which changed jerseys. Houston didn't land any of them.

In part, because of what it would've took to nab one — a key role player like Tari Eason or Clint Capela, or even Steven Adams (who is injured but still held in high regard). Stone and Rockets coach Ime Udoka have talked up the buyout market, so there could technically still be an addition late in the season. But for the most part, buy and large, the roster is set. Meaning Houston likely won't be adding a body at the point guard position.