Bleacher Report Cites Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate as 'Disrespected, Hidden Gem'
Jae'Sean Tate ultimately immersed himself as one of the lone bright spots for the Houston Rockets in 2020-21. The Rockets nabbed Tate from overseas, as he had just wrapped up his first season with the Sydney Kings in 2020.
The Rockets, at the time, were seeking a way to get younger, although they lacked draft capital. Such is life when a team is contending, as teams typically shell out draft picks in an attempt to maximize their title window.
Before the season teacher it's conclusion, the Rockets underwent a major shakeup, with James Harden and Russell Westbrook both being dealt within less than six months, while PJ Tucker and Robert Covington found new homes.
For the Rockets, Tate did all of the little things. Almost instantly, it was clear that he wasn't afraid to do the dirty work, exhibiting himself as a true glue guy, en route to being named First Team All-Rookie.
His second season was his best to-date, as he averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 49.8 percent, although he hasn't received considerable playing time since, as his third season was marred with injuries and his last two seasons found him low in the pecking order, with Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, and Tari Eason all ahead of him on the wing.
In this regard, Tate has become underrated. He's still only heading into his sixth season and is still capable of doing the same things that he did earlier in his career.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale mentioned Tate as the most disrespected hidden gem on the Rockets.
"In actuality, nothing screams "HIDDEN GEM!" like a 6'4" wing who can capably defend, like, four positions and has a ruggedness factor to his drives signing for the league's minimum on a team that, if all goes according to plan, won't expand his role beyond the 11.2 minutes per game he averaged last season. (He did deal with some back spasms, but that's not what drove his playing time into the ground.)
Even if his best days are behind him, and even though the off-ball offense has usually left much to be desired, Tate's defensive malleability should be more sought after."
Tate will still face the same challenge for minutes in 2025-26, with Eason and Thompson still ahead of him, not to mention the newly-acquired Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Josh Okogie. The upcoming season and the rotations in Houston will be interesting to see unfold.