The Houston Rockets Still Have Contender Potential

The Houston Rockets have taken some disappointing losses throughout the season as they have shown inconsistent effort and quality of play. However, they've also shown an ability to play their best against some of the league's best teams. The Rockets are looking to increase their consistency, but they do have the pieces to maintain their status as a contender leading into the season.

The Rockets contender status is determined by the performance of their offense due to the capabilities of Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

This season, much of the team's emphasis has been focused on the offense as Houston began the season with the league's best offense. However, the defense hasn't matched the performance being provided on the offensive end.

Part of the defensive difficulties have surrounded Amen Thompson's increased responsibility on the offensive end, added with injuries to Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith who make up an elite defensive wing rotation. Josh Okogie also adds to that wing defense as having several quality perimeter defenders is an ideal team construction for a team trying to contend this season.

The Rockets have struggled offensively in some of their worst losses this season, falling short against weaker teams due to their inability to get consistent play on either side of the ball on occasion.

Getting Eason and Finney-Smith back should be significant additions to the team that helps them capture some consistency on defense. With the increased number of wing defenders, Thompson should have the freedom to take himself off of the best offensive players and have more energy to play both sides at a high level.

Much of the conversation surrounding the Rockets' limitations are about their lack of a true lead ball handler. As Reed Sheppard and Thompson develop their offensive games, the Rockets may be able to get by with the performance of their top offensive players.

Their prospects improve significantly with better guard play on the perimeter, but they've shown they can get plenty of offense from their elite cast of athletes and scorers, along with some unexpectedly impressive shooting from deep range.

These factors are a big part of Houston's opportunity to still contend, despite some of the big defeats they've taken against weaker teams. They've backed it up with some strong play against contenders, even if they eventually went on to lose those games.

The Rockets will have to gain more consistency to truly be marked as one of those contenders, but they've got the pieces to raise themselves to that level.