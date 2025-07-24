Can Former Rockets’ Guard Tap Into Stardom with Suns?
Trading for Kevin Durant was an essential no-brainer for Houston, given the price.
The Rockets had reportedly long coveted the all-time forwards fit on their roster, even going so far as to swap Brooklyn’s picks for Phoenix’s in order to try and nab the two-time champion. So when his value reportedly dipped due to age and lack of market, Houston jumped.
In adding Durant, the team gave up the No. 10 overall pick — now center Khaman Maluach — wily veteran Dillon Brooks, and former No. 3 pick pick Jalen Green.
Green was the essential centerpiece for the Suns, having formerly been a top pick in a loaded draft, and potentially still thought of as a guard with star potential on the offensive end of the court.
As the essential rebuild-starter in Houston, Green played four seasons for Houston, never quite fully living up to his potential. He scored over 20 points per game for his career, but did so on just 42% shooting overall, seeing plenty of inconsistency across his career’s inception.
A mindset shift will likely be needed before anything. Green’s time in Houston was dominated by a will to be a top scoring option. And while he could very well be the same in Phoenix, a more unselfish approach would do wonders for his on-court impact. In addition to more effective scoring, more animated defense would go a long way in the Suns' new system.
Per Green’s The Players’ Tribune article on his exit, it seems that mindset shift might be happening in real-time.
“Some dudes just be saying that when they get traded, but I really came here at 19 years old still eating Skittles before games, and I’m leaving here as a father. It’s been a time, y’all.”
Green was unable to keep pace with the Rockets' rapid ascension through the Western Conference. But could be suited to undergo another quicker rebuild as the lead option in Phoenix, now with seasons of experience.
Regardless of his status with the Suns, it was fairly clear Green wasn't going to reach his apex with the Rockets. And they can now look to the next few seasons as true contenders alongside the Thunder, Nuggets, Clippers and more in the West.