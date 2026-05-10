Rockets Could Explore Trade for Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell This Summer

The Houston Rockets could be going star hunting this summer, following a disappointing postseason exit in the Western Conference Quarterfinals against an undermanned Los Angeles Lakers ball club. The Rockets made a splash move last offseason, acquiring Kevin Durant, one of the game's greatest players of all-time.

However, that was a deal that the Rockets' brainpower couldn't refuse. Durant was attainable for a fraction of his usual price, due to the implosion of the Phoenix Suns. Houston's did rid themselves of a semblance of their assets, nonetheless, shipping out the talented but raw Jalen Green, five second-round picks, one lottery pick from the 2025 NBA Draft.

Houston also shipped out Dillon Brooks, ridding themselves of a good bit of salary ballast in the deal. Yet and still, they were able to hold on to the brunt of their core.

In fact, they've extended Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. already. Amen Thompson could be extended this summer as well.

The Rockets will be getting back a healthy Fred VanVleet next season, which we've realized is a significant addition, based on how the team struggled to fare without him, from both a table-setting standpoint and a veteran leadership perspective.

In other words, Houston should look very different next season, even if they don't make a move, which is what their brain trust says will be the case. Elsewhere, there's belief that the Rockets could target another proven superstar.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Rockets could possibly make a move for Cleveland Cavaliers All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell. MacMahon explained on the Howdy Partners podcast.

"The one thing they (the Rockets) do have, they’ve got assets. They’ve got the 2027 and 2029 Suns picks. They’ve got the 2029 Mavs pick. They’ve got a swap in 2027 with the Brooklyn Nets. They are loaded, and they’ve got their own picks moving forward."

MacMahon continued.

"So, if they want to make a blockbuster trade… and look, we’ll see what happens with the Cavaliers. If Donovan Mitchell’s available, that is a guy I could see the Rockets being aggressive to go get."

Mitchell’s contract status makes things a bit tricky. He has just one guaranteed year remaining on his three-year $150 million contract extension, inked with Cleveland in 2024.

Mitchell is set to make $50.1 million in 2026-27, and can utilize his player option to opt out of the final year of his deal, which pays $53.8 million in 2027-28. Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone will have significant decisions to make this summer, regarding which direction to take with the roster.