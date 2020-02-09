Clint Capela's tenure in Houston ended after six seasons on Tuesday as he was sent to the Hawks in a four-team deal. The trade was likely an emotional one for Capela, who joined the Rockets as a 20-year-old out of Switzerland in 2014. Capela emerged as an impact starting center with the Rockets, and on Friday, he thanked Houston for "all you’ve brought to my life."

"These last 5.5 years have been filled with too many great memories to recount! I came here as a newly 20 year old just trying to make it, prove that I belong in this league and hoping to one day have a lasting impact on the organization that drafted me," Capela wrote on Friday. "I’m beyond thankful to have been a part of a championship contender year in and year out. Thank you Houston for all you’ve brought to my life, the organization, my teammates and the fans who have embraced and supported me throughout this journey. I thank you!"

The 25-year-old was traded to Atlanta in the midst of his best rebounding season. Capela is averaging 13.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20 (good for third in the Western Conference) though he's seen a dip in points and field goal percentage compared to last season. Capela is currently nursing a right heel contusion, and he could be out until after the All-Star break.

Capela was the Rockets' lone first-round pick still on their roster in 2019-20. Houston has not used a first-round pick since 2015, and they dealt No. 18 pick Sam Dekker to the Clippers for Chris Paul in June 2017.

The Rockets acquired forward Robert Covington in the Capela deal, and they traded for Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo prior to Thursday's trade deadline. Houston has eschewed playing a true center of late, starting 6'5" forward P.J. Tucker at the five in each of the last four games.

Houston has two more games before the All-Star break, entering Sunday's contest against Utah at 32–19.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston on Sunday is slated for 6 p.m. CT.