Could Alperen Sengun Lead the Rockets in Assists Next Season?
Alperen Sengun took the NBA by storm last season, breaking out for his first All-Star selection while leading the Houston Rockets to a 52-30 record. For much of the mainstream NBA audience, this was their introduction to Alperen Sengun, the All-Star.
He averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 reboudns and 4.9 assists per game, leading the team in scoring and finishing second in assists. His unique brand of basketball including nifty post-moves, a funky jumper and aggression on the glass stood out as part of his identity.
What also couldn't go unnoticed, however, were his flashy passes. Sengun's repertoire of behind-the-back, no-look and tightly-weaved passes separated him from the pack of most other centers in the association, and he's taken it to another level in 2025 Eurobasket.
Through eight games in the tournament, Sengun is averaging 7 assists per game, the third-highest mark among all players. He even dropped 10 dimes to round out a triple-double against Poland.
Sengun won't have the ball in his hands with the Rockets next season as much as he does with the Turkish Eurobasket team, so expecting him to average 7 assists per game may be lofty. However, there's still a realistic chance for him to take strides and become the top playmaker.
Last season, he trailed only Fred VanVleet in assists per game. The veteran floor general averaged 5.6 per game, the lowest mark of his career when playing at least 30 minutes per game. It appears VanVleet's usage could be on the decline as he ages, leaving room for a younger playmaker to take a leap.
Sengun's 4.9 assists per game in the regular season was a minimal decline from his 5 in 2023-2024, but with the promise shown in Eurobasket, it's reasonable to expect him to improve upon that number.
Sengun has been a strong playmaker out of the post, and now appears to be taking strides as one from the perimeter. The versatility he brings as a playmaker from different sets –– whether it be a post hub, ball-handler or out of a short-roll –– gives ample opportunity for him to dish out more dimes than VanVleet.
Of course, rising star Amen Thompson could also take a leap in the playmaking department, but part of what makes Thompson great is his off-ball presence and cutting. It seems the Rockets will likely have a playmaking-by-committee arrangement between Durant, Sengun, VanVleet and Thompson, but Sengun looks poised to come out on top.