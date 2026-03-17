Views From the Game: The Rockets Have Another 4th Quarter Collapse in Loss to Lakers

The Houston Rockets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers for their second meeting of the season. Having won the first game on Christmas Night with a wire-to-wire blowout on the road, the Rockets now looked to take the season series in this second of three scheduled matchups.

Leading into the matchup, the Rockets carried momentum from a last-second win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Lakers entered riding a five-game winning streak, recently secured with an overtime win over the Denver Nuggets.

Injuries remained a concern for Houston. While absences for Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams were expected, Alperen Sengun's questionable status for a second straight game raised additional worries.

Pregame:

Before the game, Ime Udoka spoke with the media, updating them on Sengun's status going forward and discussing the matchup with the Lakers. Udoka stated that Sengun would miss his second straight game.

Rockets on SI, followed by asking Udoka if Sengun had any additional injuries besides lower back pain. Udoka explained that while Sengun had some minor bruises, the lower back issue was sidelining him.

Udoka also discussed the significance of Monday's game, noting the Lakers trailed Houston by half a game with 16 left in the regular season. The Rockets aimed for another fast start, reminiscent of their Christmas Night performance.

Rockets vs Lakers

Both teams got off to fast starts on offense, combining for 24 points in the first five minutes of the game. Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic scored nine of the Lakers' first 13 points as he scored from all over the court in the first quarter.

Doncic would finish with 16 points in the first quarter for the Lakers. For the Rockets, Kevin Durant led with eight points, and Jabari Smith and Amen Thompson each scored six points. Rockets guard Reed Sheppard hit a late 3-pointer and a dunk to cut Houston's deficit to one at the end of the first quarter, with the Lakers leading 29-28.

The second quarter was a back-and-forth affair like the first quarter as both teams traded baskets throughout. The Rockets put together a run at the end of the first half as Durant continued his hot shooting, scoring right before the end of the half to finish the half with 16 points, giving the Rockets a 57-51 lead at the end of the first half.

The Rockets had an early ten-point lead in the third quarter, but turnovers and Doncic's hot shooting flipped the game as the Lakers took the lead midway through the third quarter. The Lakers outscored the Rockets 32-23 in the third quarter and took an 83-80 lead into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was even worse for the Rockets, as the Lakers increased their trapping defense on Durant, forcing him to be just a passer in the final quarter. The Lakers were determined to either get the ball out of his hand or force other players to beat them.

Unfortunately for the Rockets, no one else could step up in the few times they didn't turn the ball over as they went 1-10 in the last six minutes to go along with three turnovers. That along with 5-26 from outside the arc sealed the Rockets 100-92 loss to the Lakers.

Postgame

After the game Ime Udoka and Kevin Durant both spoke with the media as they discussed the Rockets struggles in the second half. Udoka spoke about the Rockets not making the right decisions out of the double team.

After another disappointing fourth quarter, in which the Rockets scored 4 points in the last six minutes as the Lakers trapped KD down the stretch, Ime was asked by @brandonkscott if he preferred Durant bringing the ball up or someone else doing it.



“We try to do both different… pic.twitter.com/9z6uLIVWxb — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) March 17, 2026

Durant also spoke about the Lakers forcing the basketball out of his hands in the fourth quarter and also about him bringing the ball up for most of the fourth quarter.

"I just feel like it makes us stagnant.”

KD was asked if he feels he should have the ball as much or be the point man in those trap situations.



I just feel like it makes us stagnant.”



KD also said earlier he has to do a better job as well helping his teammates out. pic.twitter.com/mbN4RDDtZ8 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) March 17, 2026

The Rockets have a day before their rematch with the Lakers to figure out a different offensive approach, especially if Sengun misses another game on Wednesday. The Rockets look to take the all-important season series and move back into third place in the conference as they host the Lakers for the final time Wednesday night at 8:30 CT.