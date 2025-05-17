Could Former FC Barcelona Prodigy be the Houston Rockets Answer?
In ESPN’s post-lottery mock draft, the Houston Rockets have been slotted to draft Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who at one point was one of the youngest players in the Euroleague playing for FC Barcelona at age 16.
Jakucionis has been regarded as one of the more dynamic point guards in his class, averaging 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in his one year of college basketball.
Watching Jakuscionis’s Illinois tape, the passing prowess he displayed was in a high tier. His pick-and-rolls with the Illinois big men were some of the easiest assists on his film. The only knock to his game has been a poor 31.8% shooting at the three-point line, the 6-foot-6 guard has a lot of upside for Houston, who can use a facilitator like Jakucionis.
He’s been praised for his work on both ends of the floor, displaying a willingness to guard closely on defense and not shy away from big matchups.
Jakucionis’s high basketball IQ, unselfishness and toughness are all assets this Houston Rockets team could use, especially paired with a center of Alfred Sengun’s caliber.
It is worth noting that the Rockets are loaded with young talent, and yes, some are still waiting to showcase what they can do on the floor with more minutes.
However, for as many boxes as Jakucionis checks off, it will be just too hard to pass on a prospect of his caliber.
That being said if Jakucionis is available at the No. 10 pick, which the Rockets acquired in last year’s deal with the Suns and Nets, I fully expect Houston to be in play for the Illinois Guard.