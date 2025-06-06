Could Lakers Bid for Houston Rockets Big Man?
Steven Adams continues to be one of the best big men available in this year's free agency market, and if the Houston Rockets do not lock him up with an extension soon, there is a chance another team will.
The 6-foot-11 center has made a name for himself as one of the best rim protectors in the league with a great veteran presence and a top locker room leader.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko views retaining Steven Adams as one of the Rockets' high priorities this offseason.
“The 31-year-old’s career revival this season — recovering from a right knee injury and becoming a critical part of Udoka’s late-season rotation — is the reason hammering out his future is arguably Houston’s top priority, those sources said. But the Rockets are operating under the assumption Adams wants to return — and will continue to speak with his representation about a possible extension, team sources said.”
However, Iko has also acknowledged the fact that Adams could end up on a different franchise if a deal is not struck soon, as the New Zealand big man is set to enter his unrestricted free agency this summer.
"But because of his two-way production, particularly his elite offensive rebounding, the possibility of Adams being lured away by a playoff team exists. Adams, who earned $12.6 million last season, would be a natural fit for teams such as San Antonio, New York, Indiana and both Los Angeles organizations." said Iko.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a few different centers this offseason as they look for a big man to pair with Luka Doncic, and while Adams is not a floor spacer compared to some of the other free agents on the market, he offers a traditional big man feel and can command the boards with ease.
"Adams is well known as one of the best rebounders and most physical players in the league today. While he isn’t a big stats person, Adams is a force on the offensive glass and perhaps the best screen setter in the NBA. The Lakers targeting him in free agency would make complete sense, but the Rockets do not want to lose him this summer." stated Corey Hansford via LakersNation
It does make sense for Houston to re-sign the 31-year-old center, considering the mentorship he provides All-Star Alperen Sengun and also the late-season resurgence he provided during Houston's playoff run. Rockets fans would certainly welcome the return of the New Zealand big man with open arms going forward, but it is up to the front office to see if Adams is worth extending.
If a deal is not struck soon, it would not be a shock to see teams around the league begin to make their bids for Steven Adams.