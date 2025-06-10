Could Pelicans Wing Be A Fit for Houston Rockets?
The Houston Rockets are set on contending for a championship next season after putting together an impressive 52-30 record this past year, and if the rumors of Houston being ready to make a splash in the offseason are true, then the Pelicans could be a potential suitor to make a deal with.
It's already been reported by NBA writer Kevin O'Connor that the Pelicans do not have a single player who is untouchable and could be ready to make moves this offseason, depending on what proposals are made.
“There are no untouchables in New Orleans. League sources say the Pelicans are gauging the market for everyone on their roster. They very well could end up keeping their core pieces, namely Zion Williamson, but it appears the Pelicans are looking into taking different paths this summer depending on what opportunities become available.” said O'Connor.
Murphy averaged 22.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals over 38 games from Dec. 19 until a shoulder injury ended his season in March. He is expected to make a full recovery heading into next season, and the soon to be 25 year old has shown the consistency to be a potential star player for a franchise.
As the Houston Rockets have been linked to both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, some NBA writers believe Trey Murphy III fits Houston better and would give up the same package worth as the former All-NBA players.
"He's[Trey Murphy lll] just a perfect fit for what they need, particularly, I would give up real asset value for him" said Sam Vecenie of The Athletic via The Game Theory Podcast.
Murphy himself is a 6-foot-8 wing who offers the potential of a two-way player and brings with him a 38.3% shooting percentage behind the arc. Adding him to an already loaded roster could be the move that takes Houston over the top.