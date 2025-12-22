Pelicans' Jose Alvarado Cited as Potential Trade Fit for Rockets

The Houston Rockets' recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans turned into a disaster. Well, for the Rockets.

Actually for the Pelicans too.

Houston boat raced to a 22 point lead by the end of the half.

As they should have. The Rockets are in win-now mode, hence their offseason moves.

(I.e. the trade for Kevin Durant and the contract extension for Ime Udoka, not to mention their flurry of free agency spending).

The Pelicans, on the other hand, are easily one of the league's worst teams at 6-22 (and don't even own their own first-round pick).

The Rockets' lead increased to 25 points by the third quarter.

Everything was working.

Houston was well on their way to continuing their 2025-26 trend of beating lowly opponents.

(Houston was 10-2 against teams below .500 this season).

By the 10 minute mark of the fourth quarter, New Orleans had trimmed the Rockets' lead to single digits, with the score 101-92.

From that point, New Orleans went on a 27-18 run to close the quarter, tying the game and sending it to overtime.

All told, the Pelicans outscored Houston in both the third and fourth quarter.

The Rockets fell 133-128 in overtime, which was easily their worst loss of the season.

In that game, Houston's need for a point guard resurfaced once more, as they had a difficult time feeding Kevin Durant in the clutch (which has been an issue essentially all season).

One player who could possibly help Houston was on the other end of the floor in the contest.

Jose Alvarado.

According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, as he mentioned the Rockets as a dream destination for Alvarado.

"Alvarado can help a team. He's helped the Pelicans a lot when he's been in the game this year. During his 500 minutes, the Pelicans have been about seven points per 100 possessions better than when he's off the court, largely because his point-of-attack defensive efforts allow the team to have a stronger infrastructure on that end. He's an aggressive pressure defender who can pick players up in the backcourt and make life harder for opposing teams. He's also averaging close to nine points and three assists while shooting 44 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3. He makes quick decisions when he's on the court and generally can play both on and off the ball because of that ability to shoot."

Vecenie noted that Alvarado could help a playoff team.

From a contractual standpoint, it wouldn't take much for the Rockets to acquire Alvarado.

He makes just $4.5 this season and has a player option worth $4.5 million next season.

It's likely that he declines that player option, in hopes of a larger pay day (which he'd likely get).

Vecenie believes the price for Alvarado would just be a few second-round draft picks.

The Rockets have one second-round pick in 2026, two second-round picks in 2027 and a second-round pick in 2029.

Houston could match salaries by shipping off Jeff Green and Jae'Sean Tate (for example), if they held interest in the 27-year-old guard.

Alvarado had six assists compared to zero turnovers off the bench



