Daryl Morey, Rockets Look to Retain Mike D'Antoni After 2019-20

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets have yet to make the Finals in the Mike D'Antoni era, but it's hard to imagine a stronger stretch through James Harden's prime. D'Antoni is 217–101 in four years as the Rockets' head coach, registering a Western Conference finals appearance in 2018. Houston now sits tied 1–1 with the Lakers in the West semifinals, and the Finals are very much within reach. Houston marks D'Antoni's fourth stop as a head coach. It could prove to be his most successful. 

D'Antoni's future with the Rockets isn't exactly secure despite Houston's recent success. 2019-20 marks the final year of his contract, and extension talks fizzled out in May 2019. Had the Rockets lost to Oklahoma City in round one, D'Antoni could have become the hottest coach on the market. But concerns over his status may be overblown. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey gave D'Antoni a vote of confidence last week, noting a new deal for the head coach is Houston's "No. 1" priority in the offseason.

"It’s probably No. 1. That’s a fair way to put it," Morey told USA TODAY's Mark Medina. "We have all our key players signed. I think [D'Antoni] coming back is super important." 

D'Antoni was anything but a sure thing to return to the Rockets entering the postseason, and there's still no guarantee he continues his partnership with Harden in 2020-21. But Morey should be taken at his word, and there's expected to be a legitimate effort to bring back the 69-year-old coach. D'Antoni is likely to return to Houston even if the Rockets are eliminated in round two. There will be no ambiguity as to D'Antoni's status with a run to the Finals. 

The Rockets will play their 49th playoff game with D'Antoni on Tuesday. Tip-off against the Lakers is slated for 8 p.m. CT.

