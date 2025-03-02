Does Fred VanVleet Have a Future with Houston Rockets?
Two off-seasons ago, Fred VanVleet came to Houston on a three-year $128-million contract. Signing him was fantastic for the Rockets, as he has helped flip the culture around in a complete 180. They finished 22-60, and No. 14 in the Western Conference in the 2022-23 season. Last season, VanVleet helped lead Houston to a 41-41 record. This year, the team stands at No. 5 in the West with a 37-23 record.
VanVleet returning to Houston on a new contract is likely to happen this summer. The Rockets' front office and the veteran point guard have mutual interest in an extension. However, there is a chance that he ends up on the bench later on. Amen Thompson has arguably been a top-three Rockets player this season, and he will no longer be on the bench for the foreseeable future. Jabari Smith Jr. was on the bench last night in place of Thompson, but the 21-year-old power forward will likely end up starting again due to his age and talent.
Although VanVleet has had a decline statistically this season, he has still produced quite a bit for the Rockets as the ball moves so much more fluidly when he is on the court. The NBA champion is averaging 14.4 points and almost six assists per game.
The question is no longer about him returning to Houston, but rather how much he will be making. Chances of him going to the bench at one point are not low. However, due to his impact on the team, that could raise his contract value. The Rockets can opt-out of his contract coming up this offseason, and then give him a new one, which might be upwards of $40 million.
Keeping him around in Houston for another year or two could be great, because he can continue to teach the young talent. Jalen Green has been playing a leadership role, being vocal on the bench and on the court, which has been seen throughout the season. His leadership is a product of VanVleet's teachings. Reed Sheppard can continue to develop under the guard as well, which will benefit him going forward and gaining him some rotation minutes. VanVleet has also helped Alperen Sengun incredibly in the pick-and-roll, their go-to play together. His impact has been felt around this team, and will continue to be felt as he stays around.
