ESPN Analyst Labels Scoring Stat as Major Factor for Rockets in 2025-26
The Houston Rockets' breakout 2024-2025 season saw the team skyrocket to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and win 50 games for the first time since the 2018-2019 campaign. The team looked primed to make a deep playoff run and contend amongst the best in the league, until the veteran-filled Golden State Warriors squad spoiled those dreams.
The Rockets offense –– led by Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet –– sputtered out to close the season, falling in seven games to the Warriors. In the first-round playoff series, Houston's youthful offense struggled to generate quality shots in the playoff setting, ultimately leading to their demise.
ESPN analyst Zach Kram labeled the Rockets isolation offense from last season as a weakness, while signaling that superstar addition, Kevin Durant, could make that a strength for 2025-2026.
The Rockets were an excellent team in almost all facets this past season, but one weakness cost them dearly. Houston ranked just 22nd in half-court scoring efficiency, per Cleaning the Glass, which was the worst of any playoff team, and proved particularly unable to get buckets in one-on-one matchups.
Houston scored 0.91 points per isolation play, according to GeniusIQ, in both the regular season and postseason; only the Jazz, Wizards and Raptors scored at a worse rate from their isolations. None of Houston's perimeter players could create consistently good looks against set defenders, as Fred VanVleet (15th percentile among players with at least 100 isos), Amen Thompson (15th percentile) and Jalen Green (12th percentile) struggled.
Enter Kevin Durant, who isn't just better than the Rockets' previous options, but led the whole league in isolation efficiency this past season, with 1.21 points per iso. The Rockets had one weakness, and they solved it. With Durant taking control of the offense in late-game scenarios, they'll be a force to be reckoned with in the West.
With a proven scorer like Durant now at the helm of an explosive offense, it's easy to see why Kram labeled Houston's isolation scoring as a swing stat. Durant is one of the leagues all-time great isolation scorers, and can get a bucket at all three levels of the court.
His historically consistent scoring brings stability to the Rockets' raw offense. Durant has averaged at least 20 points per game in all 18 of his seasons in the NBA –– longer than most of his teammates have been in the league.
From pull-up 3-pointers, to fadeaway mid-ranges and aggressive drives to the cup, Durant ties the Rockets offense together perfectly. When games come down to the wire, or the going gets tough, Houston can now turn to Durant to save the day.