One Flaw That Could Doom the Rockets’ Title Chances

Amen Thompson entered the season with expectations of ascending into a star. And understandably so.

It’s his third season, he flashed immense improvement year-over-year in his first two seasons and there was also the Kevin Durant factor. His presence alone makes things easier for everyone else.

He’s the main defensive draw on a nightly basis and is at the top of the scouting report, more often than not.

However, Thompson’s role, duties and responsibilities shifted at the last minute before the season when Fred VanVleet went down with injury.

He was thrust into an entirely different position. With no ramp time.

Offensively, in particular. He’s been Houston’s quasi point guard and was expected to be the lead facilitator.

(Although we’ve seen a lot more of that from Kevin Durant of late, which isn’t exactly much better).

Thompson has taken more jumpshots this season, which plays into the hands of the defense, as it’s a low percentage shot.

In fact, Thompson’s jump shooting has been cited as a concerning factor for Houston long-term. ESPN’s Zach Kram explained.

“Among 174 players with at least 100 jump shots this season, Amen Thompson ranks last with a 26% effective field goal percentage on jumpers.”

Kram didn’t just single Thompson out, however, he also noted Alperen Sengun’s shooting struggles as well.

“Sengun ranks 163rd at 42%.”

Kram continued.

“Though new Rocket Kevin Durant leads the team in scoring, the team's ultimate playoff hopes might rest on the development of Sengun and Thompson, the young duo with a bright future in Houston. And while both players have improved in various ways this season -- Sengun should make his second All-Star team -- and rank second and third on the team in scoring, they still struggle to score away from the basket.

Other Rockets, such as Durant and second-year guard Reed Sheppard, are knockdown shooters. But crunch time in the playoffs could be tricky with two non-shooters on the floor, or even a third if Adams joins for an edge on the boards.”

Houston’s offensive philosophy has revolved around dominating on the offensive glass and getting easy second-chance points, either around the cup or open kickout 3-point shots.

Both of which are high percentage plays.

But when the game mucks up and the team needs a bucket in pivotal moments, this is certainly something that could bite the Rockets in the rear, as teams will double-team Kevin Durant and force someone else to make a shot.