Ex-Rockets Coach Ranks as 10th-Best Power Forward in League History
Kevin McHale has worn just about every hat in the NBA. After being the third overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, he played in the league for 13 years, all of which with the Boston Celtics.
Despite spending the majority of his career as a Sixth Man, McHale made seven All-Star teams, six All-Defensive Teams, the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and was named one of the top 50 players in league history.
McHale averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds, while winning three championships with the C's in the '80s.
McHale made HoopsHype's list of top 20 power forwards, ranking 10th on writer Frank Urbina's list.
"Celtics legend Kevin McHale was known for putting opponents in something called the torture chamber, which basically meant when McHale would post up, it was torture for foes to defend due to his sharp elbows, long arms and ridiculous array of moves in the paint. Few historically can match McHale’s mix of post-up moves, including up-and-unders, step-throughs and drop-steps galore. He was a winner, too, playing a great partner role to Bird for those legendary Celtics teams."
After McHale’s playing days were over, he became an executive with the Minnesota Timberwolves, spanning from 1995 to 2008. In 2011, he was hired as head coach for the Houston Rockets, becoming just the 12th coach in franchise history.
McHale hails as the second-winningest coach in Rockets history, although he didn’t quite have the best relationship with then-Rockets superstar James Harden, which he's been very vocal about.
McHale would later state that Harden was the cause of his ouster, stating that the franchise icon showed up to training camp in 2015 "fat and didn't feel like playing". McHale also added that Harden had a plan to get him fired after the star guard was benched in the 2015 playoffs.
Under McHale, the Rockets made three consecutive postseason appearances and reached the Western Conference Finals in 2014-15 -- his fourth season. This also became his last full season in Houston, as he was fired just 11 games into the 2015-16 season, which saw the Rockets go 4-7.
McHale received votes for Coach of the Year in three of his five seasons as coach of the Rockets and guided the organization back to postseason play in 2012, after the team missed the postseason in each of the previous three seasons.
McHale has been an analyst since his ouster as Rockets' head coach.