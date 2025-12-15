Rockets' Mock Trade Lands Point Guard Depth for Key Forward

There isn't much reason for the Houston Rockets to get active on the market this season. Trade season has officially started today, as many contracts across become tradeable on Dec. 15. Amid rumors, we will likely see plenty of deals start to take shape in the coming weeks.

But for the Rockets, they're comfortable at 16-6 with an elite rotation. Even amid injuries to Tari Eason, Dorian Finney-Smith and Fred VanVleet, Houston has had a number of players step up to give the team both a top offense and defense. There isn't a need to buy.

However, if team performance changes or the right deal becomes ripe for the taking, the Rockets could make a depth move in their pursuit of a title. With VanVleet (torn ACL) out for the season, they could target depth. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently proposed a trade that sends one of Houston's premier forwards to the Boston Celtics for an elite, long-term point guard.

Celtics receive: Tari Eason, Jae'Sean Tate, 2029 first-round pick (via DAL or PHO)

Rockets receive: Payton Pritchard

"While the Rockets have the resources needed to take a bigger swing than this, their two-way domination to date (fourth in offense, second in defense) may have sapped any motivation for that level of move," Buckley wrote.

"Pritchard, a 27-year-old with a ton of high-stakes experience on his resume (and a championship ring in his collection), could supply that insurance along with a useful skill set that works on or off the ball. He's a 39.3 percent three-point shooter for his career, and he's currently quarterbacking to the tune of 5.0 assists against just 1.2 turnovers."

Pritchard is in the second season of his four-year, $30 million deal. For a player averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and five assists per game, having won the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year, this contract would be an absolute steal.

To incentivize Houston even more, Eason will enter restricted free agency this summer after failing to negotiate an extension this past offseason. Acquiring Pritchard would contractually align the Rockets' rotation even more and take away the concern of losing a key player over the summer.

If Houston makes a push for Pritchard, as the team has been rumored suitor since VanVleet went down, the veteran floor general would likely be moved soon thereafter amid the rise of Reed Sheppard. The second-year guard has improved dramatically at just 21 years old, averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals on 48-44-71 shooting splits.