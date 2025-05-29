Former Houston Rockets Big Man Inks Deal Overseas
Former Houston Rockets 2015 second-round pick Montrezl Harrell is returning to the NBL for another season with the Adelaide 36ers. Harrell, who spent the 2024-25 basketball season with the 36ers, was rumored to potentially make an NBA return, but it seems like the former NBA big man is happy to stay overseas to continue his basketball career.
Adelaide was not the only team pursuing the talents of the 6-foot-7 forward. ESPN's Olgun Uluc reported, "Harrell had offers across Europe and Asia, sources said, but opted for a return to the 36ers, following his single season in Adelaide where he was named to the All-NBL Second Team."
At age 31, Harrell will more than likely be closing the door on an NBA return with this move. He logged eight seasons in the league with notable runs not just in Houston but also becoming a favorite amongst the Los Angeles Clippers fan base.
Harrell had stops with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and lastly the Philadelphia 76ers before taking his talents overseas. In his last season with the 76ers during 2022-23, Harrell saw a significant drop in his statistics compared to years prior, only logging 5.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Before that season with Philadelphia, Harrell had six straight seasons where he put together a minimum of an 11-point average, including a 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award-winning season with Los Angeles, where he logged 18.6 points and 7 rebounds .
This past season down under in the City of Churches, Harrell was named to the All-NBL Second Team and helped put Adelaide in a play-in game, to which they unfortunately lost.
Harrell took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude with being back with Adelaide saying, "Man it’s a blessing to be back down under wit a great club that actually values what I bring to table!"