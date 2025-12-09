Houston Rockets Practice Report: Rockets Prepare for Their game with the Clippers

The Houston Rockets' strange schedule to start the season continues this week, as the Rockets have not played a game since their loss to the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday. The Rockets don't play again until December 11th when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. The game is an NBA Cup add-on after the Rockets did not make it out of group play.

The Rockets have played only 21 games at this point in the season, the fewest of any team in the NBA. In fact, some teams have already played 25 games to this point in the season. The Rockets are using this time wisely, as most teams don't have much time to practice during the season with back-to-back games and long road trips. The Rockets are doing just that, practicing Tuesday in preparation for their matchup with the Clippers and practicing again on Wednesday.

The Rockets are off to a 15-6 start, first in the Southwest Division by percentage points over the San Antonio Spurs. Of course, one of the most significant question marks heading into today's practice was the status of Alperen Sengun, who missed the Rockets' last two games due to illness. Sengun was back on the court as a full participant and is expected to play in Thursday's matchup with the Clippers.

During Tuesday's practice head coach Ime Udoka, spoke with the media about the upcoming game and Rocket on SI asked about Amen Thompson and what he wants their young star to work on when it comes to his offense to take that next step on that side of the court.

“Point guard is one of the toughest spots to play and understanding when to be aggressive and when to pull back a little bit and get guys involved so he is finding that balance.”

Amen Thompson is already one of the best defensive players in the league and is in his first full season as the Rockets point guard.



I asked Ime Udoka what he has talked with Amen about and what improvements he wants to see from him on the offensive end of the court.



“Point… pic.twitter.com/ZdsbhqUSHx — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) December 9, 2025

Udoka also spoke about Kevin Durant and how amazing his longetivity is as he is playing in his 19th season and still putting up All Star type numbers. Udoka talked about how it is beneficial to have as many days off as the Rockets have had this season and that they need to take advantage of the time.

Another welcome site for Rockets fans was Dorian Finney-Smith doing some on court work as he continues to rehab from the ankle surgery he had before the start of the season. Finney-Smith did some half court drills and also got up some pull up shots as he is nearing closer to a possible return in January.

More DFS on court work pic.twitter.com/dhtCCIzvQC — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) December 9, 2025

The Rockets have one more day off before they host the Clippers on Thursday which is one of the add on games for the NBA Cup.