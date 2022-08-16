The Best No. 6's in Rockets History

The NBA and its Players Association announced last week that the No. 6 will be permanently retired across the league in honor of the late Bill Russell. Players actively wearing his iconic digit (25 as of last season) will be grandfathered in. That tally includes current Houston Rocket Kenyon Martin Jr., who's set to enter his third NBA season.

Martin will be the 15th and final player to wear No. 6 in the history of the Rockets franchise. A majority of the names who did say are perhaps better known for their accomplishments elsewhere, but it's worth looking back on those who carried on Russell's numeric history in the annals of Houston history ...

Tom Henderson (1980-83)

Henderson was part of the United States' infamous 1972 Olympic basketball team, whose loss in the gold medal game in Germany is disputed to this day.

The Hawaii alum shook off the controversy to embark upon a ten-year NBA career, which ended with four seasons in Houston. He was a reliable source of production, notably falling two assists short of a double-double in the Game 7 conference semifinal win over San Antonio. Elsewhere, Henderson came close to breaking one of the most impenetrable NBA records in 1976-77, when he played in 87 games between Atlanta and Washington (winning the 1978 title with the latter).

Walter Berry (1989)

Before Paul Pierce arrived the truth about the nickname "The Truth" is that it formerly belonged to Berry, a St. John's alum who turned a respectable NBA career (averaging 14.1 points over three seasons) into a lucrative international resume, playing mostly in Greece throughout the 1990s and into the new century.

Berry's final NBA contests came with the Rockets after he was dismissed from the New Jersey Nets. He averaged 8.8 points over 40 Houston games (starting 14) and later partook in the Rockets' ill-fated four-game playoff cameo against Seattle.

Avery Johnson (1991-92)

On the court, the former head coach of Alabama is perhaps best known for his endeavors with another Texas basketball team. But one of Johnson's many stops before playing NBA Finals hero in San Antonio was a 49-game stint in Houston.

The Spurs, in fact, cut Johnson before he played out the remainder of the year on 10-day contracts with the Rockets. His most notable effort in red was perhaps a 22-point showing off the bench in a January 1992 win over Minnesota. Johnson's No. 6 has, in fact, already been retired in Texas, the honor granted by the aforementioned Spurs after his vital role in their first championship in 1999.

Bonzi Wells (2006-08)

Wells was at the tail end of a strong NBA career when he signed with the Rockets at a bargain in 2006.

His time in Houston was perhaps best defined by his clashes with then-head coach Jeff Van Gundy but he managed to show some occasional flashes of brilliance before he was dealt to New Orleans in February 2008. Under the watch of Rick Adelman in the following season, Wells had six double-doubles at the age of 31, including a 14-point, 15-rebound showing against the future champion San Antonio Spurs in November 2007.

Earl Boykins (2012)

As the second-shortest player in NBA history (5 feet, 5 inches), Boykins defied the odds to create a 13-year career that ended in Houston.

While Boykins departed with relatively little fanfare, he did manage one final double-figure effort before bidding farewell, netting 10 points and five assists in a March 2012 win over Sacramento. Boykins has stuck around in Texas hoops, currently serving as an assistant coach with the UTEP men's program.

Terrence Jones (2012-16)

Injuries prevented Jones, the Rockets' first-round pick in 2012, from making a major NBA impact. He did manage some fun moments in red before he mostly stuck around on the international circuits (currently playing in Puerto Rico) since his last NBA action in Houston in 2019 (when he wore No. 9).

Of note, Jones became the second-youngest Rocket to earn at least 30 points in a single game, trailing only Hakeem Olajuwon, during the 2013-14 season. He also earned himself a postseason double-double during the opening leg of the 2014 edition, putting in 12 points and 13 rebounds in a Game 1 loss to Portland.