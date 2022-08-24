Skip to main content

Rockets Ex Dennis Schroder A Free Agent Option For Lakers

According to reports, veteran point guard Dennis Schroder is a legit option for the Lakers following his short stint with the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — The Los Angeles Lakers have had a tough time revamping their roster this off-season. The team had a modest free agency class by signing a handful of younger players, while Kevin Durant's rescinded trade request has made Kyrie Irving a distant afterthought.

The Lakers' desire to explore every avenue could lead to Los Angeles reuniting with Houston Rockets' former point guard Dennis Schroder. Per The SteinLine, Schroder is "a legit option" for the Lakers, depending on how the rest of their roster continues to develop.

Los Angeles went 42-30 during the 2020-21 season with Schroder. The franchise tried to re-sign the veteran point guard last summer, but Schroder opted for the latter. He signed with the Celtics on a one-year deal worth $5.8 million, while the Lakers offered a four-year contract extension worth up to $84 million.   

He played in 61 games for the Lakers and averaged 15.4 points on 43.7 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals. 

The Rockets acquired Schroder in a trade deadline deal on Feb. 10 in exchange for Daniel Theis. Houston also landed Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando in the trade. He appeared in 15 games during the second half of last season and averaged 10.9 points and 5.9 assists. 

Schroder's short stint with the Rockets is over, given the franchise's current depth at the position

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

