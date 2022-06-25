Kentucky Ties: Rockets Draftee TyTy Washington Speaks On John Wall Mentorship

HOUSTON — TyTy Washington's draft night did not go as anticipated. Washington entered the 2022 NBA Draft ranked as a consensus top 10-point guard but waited until the second to last pick in the first round (No. 29 overall) to hear his name called by commissioner Adam Silver.

The Memphis Grizzlies drafted Washington, but the business of the league forced him to leave his commemorative hat in Brooklyn. Instead of booking a flight to Memphis, Washington spent the morning of June 24 preparing to make his way to Houston.

The Houston Rockets acquired the draft rights to Washington in a three-team trade that sent Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets added Washington to the deal after the Minnesota Timberwolves obtained the 29th pick from Memphis.

When the 2022-23 campaign begins, Washington will become the second Kentucky point guard to play for the Rockets over the previous three years. The first was former five-time All-Star John Wall, who played for Houston during the 2020-21 season.

Washington and Wall are not strangers. The two formed a relationship during Washington's lone season at Kentucky.

Wall's words of advice helped Washington receive SEC All-Freshman Team and Second-Team All-SEC honors while establishing himself as one of the nation's best point guards.

"We talked a lot throughout the season," Washington said. "He [Wall] told me that I have to always be ready on the NBA level. He told me that I have to go in there and use my voice. To go out there and have fun and everything else will take care of itself."

Washington became a fan of Wall at a young age due to his high school mixtapes and signature dance.



His on-court attributes as a 6-foot-3 point guard who can finish around the rim and facilitate the ball are similar to the traits that made Wall one of the league's most prominent players for most of the 2010s.

Washington's best representative of Wall's guidance took place amid Kentucky's 92-77 victory over Georgia on Jan. 8. Washington set a school record for most assists in a single game with 17, breaking the program's previous historical feat of 16 set by Wall in 2009.

"I wasn't even aware that I was about to get his record — I was just out there playing basketball," Washington said during his pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards. "I just heard someone during a timeout say that I needed two more assists to break Wall's record. When I went back on the court with 15 [assists], I stopped shooting to make sure I received the final two needed. When I got it, I was very satisfied."

Despite missing the entire 2021-22 season, Wall's most significant attribute to the game has been his willingness to mentor the next generation of guards.

Washington mentioned during his introductory press conference Friday evening that he had not heard from Wall following his arrival in Houston. But he does expect to receive words of knowledge from Wall, similar to his welcome to Kentucky several months ago.

Wall's most significant advice to Washington was the tips he shared on how to play under coach John Calipari. Wall told Washington that playing under Calipari came with a lot of expectations. But finding success under Calipari means one can get through anything in life.

Given Wall's looming departure, Washington will not have a chance to play with his Kentucky mentor. A source told Inside the Rockets on June 17 that Wall and the franchise are currently "working on something" to end their two-year partnership.

