Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. To Miss Rookie Battles With Chet Holmgren

HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. was full of excitement following his first contest against Chet Holmgren in July.

Smith played a massive role in leading the Houston Rockets to a 90-88 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder inside the Thomas & Mack Center during the 2022 Summer League tournament in Las Vegas.

Following the game, Smith acknowledged that he was looking forward to facing Holmgren during their rookie campaign while showing his draftmate respect.

Smith now has to wait a year before he has another opportunity to compete against Holmgren.

As first reported by The Athletic, Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 campaign due to a Lisfranc injury. He sustained torn ligaments in his foot Saturday evening during Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am contest in Seattle.

Crawford called the game off due to safety precautions following Holmgren's injury.

"He's [Holmgren] a really great player," Smith said following the win. "He is long and active. He's skilled in different ways where you have to guard him on all three levels, and I am looking forward to playing against him in the future."

Smith recorded 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks in the win against the Thunder, while Holmgren notched a dozen points for the Thunder. Smith was set to compete against Holmgren and the Thunder on Nov. 26, Feb. 1, 4 and 15.

Holmgren is the fifth prospect drafted within the top-10 who will miss his first NBA season due to injury. Other notable prospects who missed their entire rookie season are Joel Embiid, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN