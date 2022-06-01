Rockets Considering Jaden Ivey With No. 3 Pick in NBA Draft?

The Houston Rockets could be more open to taking Jaden Ivey in the NBA Draft than first thought.

The Houston Rockets will use the 2022 NBA Draft to add more young prospects to their core as they continue to build around Jalen Green. With the No. 3 overall pick, they are in a prime position to add a difference-maker.

There's been increased speculation about the direction the Rockets could go with the No. 3 overall pick. Currently, Paolo Banchero is the consensus projection for Houston with the idea of adding a frontcourt threat to pair with Green. Could they look to take a backcourt talent instead?

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Rockets could consider using the No. 3 overall pick to select Jaden Ivey in order to form one of the NBA's most explosive backcourt duos with Green.

The Rockets pick third in what many consider to be a three-player draft, making this a relatively easy choice on face value. (Jaden) Ivey’s candidacy is also under consideration here, as the idea of constructing arguably the most explosive backcourt in the NBA is said to be intriguing for Rockets brass.

Ivey is coming off a sophomore campaign with Purdue featuring averages of 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. Standing at 6-foot-4 with elite athleticism, many have become enamored by his long-term potential.

There was a previous report about the Rockets potentially being able to trade down from No. 3 overall in order to gain an asset while still being able to select Ivey. As teams continue to gain interest in him, the option of doing so diminishes.

Given the significant interest around the NBA in the explosive guard, the Rockets may need to consider taking him with their current pick if they were to favor him over Banchero. Again, simply selecting Banchero is the most frequent projection for Houston at the moment.

Teams including the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks each has been linked as potential trade-up candidates with the intent of selecting Ivey in various reports. The most attainable selection in the top five is thought to be the Sacramento Kings' pick at No. 4 overall but still sits behind the Rockets.

Perhaps the greatest obstacle could end up being the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently reported that some around the NBA have said to 'keep an ear' out on the Thunder potentially selecting Ivey at No. 2 overall.

A team would need to part with a major haul if they sought to trade up ahead of the Rockets and acquire the No. 2 overall pick if the Thunder truly covet Ivey. In such an event, either Jabari Smith Jr. or Chet Holmgren would be available for consideration at No. 3 overall.

