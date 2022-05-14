Rockets Jalen Green Annoyed at Watching NBA Playoffs From Home, Ready to 'Lock In'

Rockets star Jalen Green is ready for the Rockets to take the next step

Following their blockbuster blow-up deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, the Houston Rockets finished the 2021-22 season with the worst record in the NBA.

However, thanks to their anemic record in 2020-21, and some lottery luck, the Rockets were also able to make the beginnings of an exciting young core of talent, beginning with Jalen Green, and Alperen Sengun.

However, a rebuild takes time.

And for Green, the anticipation of improving, and seeing his competition continuing their season in the NBA playoffs without him, is something that continues to drive him going forward.

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports “The playoffs are going on and seeing everyone play is kind of annoying, because you want to be out there,” said Green. Yes, the Rockets' 20-62 record last season was, at times, laughable. However, there is real promise in not just the young core of players, but in head coach Stephen Silas, who just wrapped up his second season at the helm. And together with Silas, Green has risen quickly among the best rookies in the game. So much so in fact, that Green has bought into Silas' vision on the court, as well as the direction of the franchise for the future. “We already went through a whole season, and obviously it did not turn out how we wanted it to,” said Green. “I think we are all on board on what we need to do to get to that next step. That next level to get more wins in our bag.” The former No. 2 overall pick in 2021, Green exploded onto the scene in his inaugural season, averaging 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes in 67 regular-season games.

Green ended the year ranked second among all rookie scorers behind only Cunningham (17.4), and hit nearly 43 percent of his shots from the field, including 34 percent from three.

However, Green can't do it alone. And the rest of the young core around his is still developing.

Luckily for the Rockets, they have the best odds in the league of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft this summer -- and help could be on the way.

Still, Green is not going to count on unknowns to improve the franchise.

Rather, he is intent on getting together with his coach and the teammates he knows he will have, and improving on the court through hard work this summer.

“It’s super important for us because it’s a rebuild,” Green said. “Everyone is about to lock in this summer, and everyone is about to get better.”

