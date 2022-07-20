Are Lakers Targeting Rockets Vet Eric Gordon?

HOUSTON — Despite endless trade rumors, Eric Gordon is still a member of the Houston Rockets. Gordon was around the team during summer league in Las Vegas. And if the season started today, he would likely be a starter alongside the Rockets' youngsters.

Throughout the 57 games played last season, Gordon proved he could still play a vital role for a contender. According to ESPN, Gordon could still be a trade target as the Los Angeles Lakers look to surround LeBron James with more talent.

"I think the Lakers will make a deal, maybe more than one deal," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Tuesday. "It may not be for Kyrie Irving, it may not be for an All-NBA player, an All-Star player like Eric Gordon in Houston, Buddy Hield in Indiana or Patrick Beverley. What is the price for those kinds of moves? They’re going to continue to be active on those things."

Each player the Lakers could trade for is similar to Gordon — a three-level scoring threat who can make a positive impact on the defensive end.

Gordon would be a significant addition to the Lakers roster. But Los Angeles will have to pay a hefty price to land the former Sixth-Man of the Year winner. A source told Inside the Rockets that Houston has placed a lofty trade value on Gordon, but did not give any specifics on what general manager Rafael Stone is asking.

The Rockets' asking price played a major role in why the Philadelphia 76ers, and other teams, decided not to acquire Gordon on draft night in June.

Gordon has played six seasons in Houston after joining the Rockets in 2016. He has averaged 16.1 points on 41.9 percent shooting from the field, including 36.1 percent behind the arc, in 332 career games in Houston.

