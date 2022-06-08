NBA Draft: Rockets Prioritizing Defense With Interest in Kendall Brown?

The Houston Rockets could use an upgrade on the defensive end. Could that be the reason why the franchise has an interest in Baylor's Kendall Brown entering the 2022 NBA Draft?

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are entering the 2022 NBA Draft with two prominent picks in the first round. The Rockets received the No. 3 selection following the results of the NBA Draft Lottery in May. And due to the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January of 2021, Houston obtained the No. 17 pick.

Paolo Banchero from Duke remains Houston's top target 15 days before the draft. But there are several prospects for general manager Rafael Stone to consider should the Rockets keep their No. 17 selection.

The Rockets have expressed interest in Kendall Brown from Baylor University. Per The Athletic, Brown is one of several prospects the Rockets scheduled for a pre-draft workout. With Brown a potential target, his on-court attributes indicate the characteristic Houston is yawning for with their second first-round selection.

Brown is a defensive-minded forward who has the potential to develop into one of the league's top two-way players. Brown has similar traits that ignited Houston's draft interest in LSU's Tari Eason.

"I am a guy who comes to work every day to get better, and I keep that same mentality daily," Brown said when asked what traits he learned that can carry over to the NBA level on May 19. "I see myself as one of the best two-way players in the league."

Brown is a versatile defender who can guard positions one through three, and his best on-court attribute on the defensive end is his ability to switch and help close gaps. The lack of help defense played a prominent role in why Houston's opponents shot 68.5 percent on shots taken in the restricted area.

Brown uses his athleticism to stay on the hips of ball-handlers, and his 6-foot-11 wingspan helps interfere with a player's shot or pass attempt.

Last season the Rockets finished the 2021-22 campaign ranked as the league's worst defense. Houston notched a 116.4 defensive net rating as their lack of a prime perimeter defender played a significant role in their struggles on defense.



Houston needs a player who can create havoc on the opposing team's ball-handler — a role deemed perfect for the Baylor prospect.

Coach Stephen Silas has been adamant about enhancing his team's defensive production for the upcoming season. Adding talent to their defensive struggles is a step toward meeting Silas' desires. Houston's defense could take some significant improvements with the potential draft selection of Brown.

Brown averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal in 34 games for the Baylor Bears during the 2021-22 season. He considers his player comparison to five-time NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard and Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.