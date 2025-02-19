Rockets' Aaron Holiday Auditioning For Playoff Minutes
The Houston Rockets backup point guard debate has been a hot one throughout the season for the team.
For most of the year, Aaron Holiday has been the one to soak up those minutes. He has played in 39 of Houston's games so far this season, averaging just over four points per game in 12.2 minutes per contest.
Holiday has edged out No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard for that spot in the rotation, and he has managed to keep a hold on it.
With the season winding down, Holiday must prove himself worthy of having that role when the playoffs begin.
Holiday's last showing before the All-Star break against the Golden State Warriors proved that he is worthy of that spot. While starting for the injured Fred VanVleet, Holiday scored a career-high 25 points, tying his record from back in 2019 when he was playing with the Indiana Pacers.
Holiday won't be expected to put on those numbers every night, but what Ime Udoka would be asking for him is just a few minutes per game where he can trust that nothing will go haywire while Fred VanVleet is on the bench.
Udoka will likely have a reduced rotation in the playoffs, and Amen Thompson may end up eclipsing Holiday's backup point guard role, but the veteran needs to prove that he should be playing when the lights are brightest for the Rockets this year. He can do that with these final 27 games.
The first of those 27 contests comes on Friday when the Rockets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT.
