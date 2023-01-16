Rockets at Lakers Preview: Hollywood Swinging Part II

The Houston Rockets will close their four-game California road trip Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Houston Rockets (10-33) will close their four-game California road trip Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers (19-24).

The Rockets are riding a 10-game losing streak after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday afternoon. Houston entered the fourth quarter trailing 91-90 but scored 10 points during the period.

"I wasn't upset with the way we played for the most part," Coach Stephen Silas said. "We were down two starters and our sixth man. We hung in there until the fourth quarter. When we were playing well, we played with good energy, and that is something we can build on."

This will mark the Rockets' first meeting against the Lakers this season. Houston won its last contest against Los Angeles during an overtime victory on March 8.

Jalen Green scored a then-career-high 32 points in the win. He took over the game down the stretch for Houston by scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

"He has great shot-making ability," LeBron James said. "Everybody looks at his athletic ability, but his ability to make shots, he’s been doing this for quite a long time now, going back to high school.

“I feel like he’s just getting better and better, and the great thing about him being (in Houston) is they’re a super young group besides a few guys. It’s allowing him to make mistakes and learn on the fly, and that’s going to benefit him.”

Rockets vs. Lakers Broadcast Information:

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16 Time: 9:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report:

Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) QUESTIONABLE

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report:

Anthony Davis (bone spur fractured foot) OUT

Lonnie Walker IV (knee tendinitis) OUT

Austin Reaves (hamstring strain) OUT

Three things to watch:

Less Isolation Ball with the return of Jalen Green:

Kevin Porter Jr. remains day-to-day due to a left foot contusion, but Jalen Green will make his return to the lineup against the Lakers.

With Houston receiving at least one of their primary ball handlers back, the Rockets must sustain the prominent ball movement they showcased against the Clippers.

Houston ran less isolation ball without Green and Porter, and the Rockets' offense looked more efficient.

The ball movement led to the Rockets shooting 51.6 percent through the first three quarters. This game demonstrated that isolation play in 2023 has been more of a detriment for the Rockets than an asset.

The Battle of the Sixth Man:

Russell Westbrook has embraced the role as the Lakers' sixth man this season. He has come off the bench in 37 out of 40 games and averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Jae'Sean Tate's numbers are not close to Westbrook's. But he has made the same positive impact as the future Hall of Famer as Houston's sixth man.

After a two-month hiatus due to an ankle injury, Tate has improved the Rockets' on-court production on both ends, especially with his skill set as a reliable playmaker.

Containing King James:

LeBron James is on the verge of breaking the NBA's All-Time scoring record. Since turning 38 years old 17 days ago, James has yet to show any signs of a decline — averaging 35.2 points on 54.3 percent shooting, 10 rebounds, and 8.5 assists.

During the Lakers' one-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, James finished with 35 points (15-of-25 FG, 4-of-5 FT), 10 assists and eight rebounds.

He made history midway through the first quarter by becoming the second player in league history to score 38,000 points. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's current all-time scoring leader, finished his career with 38,387 points.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN