Cavaliers Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On Career With Rockets: 'Shaped Who I am As A Coach'

Cavaliers' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff reflects on his time spent as an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has established himself as one of the top coaches in the league.

He led the Cavaliers to a 113-98 victory over the Houston Rockets Thursday night inside the Toyota Center, and he currently has Cleveland as a dark horse contender in the eastern conference.

But before helping the Cavaliers win their 30th victory, Bickerstaff reminisced how the Rockets laid the foundation for his coaching career as an assistant under Kevin McHale from 2011 to 2016.

"It was an eye-opening experience," Bickerstaff said. "Being here with Kevin McHale, he was awesome to me. He gave me an opportunity to work, hone my craft and take on the responsibilities that helped prepare me to be a head coach."

Bickerstaff said coaching players like Corey Brewer, Dwight Howard and Josh Smith allowed him to experiment with different defensive philosophies. And since becoming a head coach, Bickerstaff has enhanced the defensive tactics.

The Cavaliers have the league's best defense by averaging a net rating of 109.8 and have held their opponents to an average of 107.0 points.

The Cavaliers' play against the Rockets marked the 15th time they held their opponents under 100 points. They also took advantage of Houston's lack of ball handlers by forcing them to commit 22 turnovers.

Bickerstaff said he also learned the use of analytics under Houston's former general manager Daryl Morey.

"We had some really good teams, and they allowed you to do some unique things from the defensive side of the ball," Bickerstaff said. "It helped me a lot and shaped who I am as a coach."

"Working with Daryl opened my eyes to analytics and how to blend it with the game of basketball. You can still have your instinct. But how to use analytics to sprinkle in the final decision."

Bickerstaff served as an assistant until McHale's firing in November 2015. He took the helm as the Rockets' interim head coach for the remainder of the 2015-16 campaign.

The Rockets went 37-34 under Bickerstaff, 41-41 overall, before their season ended at the hands of the one-seeded Golden State Warriors during the playoffs.

Bickerstaff then had a two-year stint coaching the Memphis Grizzlies before joining the Cavaliers in 2019.

