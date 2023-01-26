Rockets Dismiss Excuses For Regression: 'We’ve Got To Be Better'

After showing signs of progress Monday night, the Houston Rockets reverted back to old habits in a disappointing defeat to the Wizards Wednesday night.

HOUSTON — At halftime of Wednesday night's contest against the Washington Wizards, Jalen Green said there was one message the team shared inside the locker room, "don't let up."

After leading by as many as 19 points, the Houston Rockets held a 58-43 halftime lead over the Wizards. But at the end of the final buzzer, the Rockets had dropped their 19th game in 21 tries during a 108-103 loss to Washington.

Coach Stephen Silas described the Rockets' loss as unacceptable, given that his team took a step back from the qualities that helped break a 13-game losing streak two nights prior.

"We got away from the things that are about winning," Silas said. "We’ve got to be better than that. Whatever, young and inexperienced and all that — we’ve got to be better."

K.J. Martin said when the Wizards started to hit shots in the second half, the team hung their heads and lost focus, which is something they did not do Monday night in a 119-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Rockets withstood the Timberwolves' late-game push by maintaining their focus. And by the time they left the Toyota Center with a victory, it appeared that the Rockets had grasped the message of sustainability.

But against the Wizards, Houston had regressed.

Silas said he noticed that the Rockets moved away from "building winning habits" late in the third quarter.

Houston's offense became stagnant. And on the defensive end, the Wizards exploited the Rockets' dull defense.

They allowed the Wizards to shoot 45.8 percent from the field during the second half, while Kyle Kuzma registered 29 points. He finished with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-25 shooting, 5-13 from behind the arc.

"We have to be more locked in," Martin said. "For us to get the lead, we were playing the same defense. But we have to stay locked in and continue grinding it out."

The Rockets will have another chance to apply the lessons of the previous two games Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mental focus and consistency will remain the primary attributes of ending their three-game homestand with a victory.

But the Rockets' next important lesson will be their ability to move past an embarrassing defeat with a next-game mentality approach. It's the same mindset that led to a career night from Green at the start of the week.

"There are a lot of games left," Green said. "We will figure it out. We have a game [Thursday]. So, let's build on it."

