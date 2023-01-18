Hornets at Rockets Preview: Rockets Hope To Swat 11-Game Losing Streak

After an unsuccessful four-game road trip, the Houston Rockets will attempt to end their 11-game losing streak in a home contest against the Hornets.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (10-34) will return to the Toyota Center Wednesday night for an inter-conference game against the Charlotte Hornets (11-34).

The Rockets are still trying to break free of a rut that started against the Miami Heat on Dec. 15. They have dropped 16 of their last 17 games. And after going winless during their four-game California road trip, Houston's losing streak has reached 11.

Before scoring 132 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, the Rockets have ranked last in the NBA in points per game (107.1), 3-point shooting percentage (31.1) and offensive rating (107.5) since falling to the Heat.

Rockets vs. Hornets Broadcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18

Wednesday, Jan. 18 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report:

Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) QUESTIONABLE

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report:

Cody Martin (left knee soreness) DOUBTFUL

Gordon Hayward (left hamstring) OUT

Kelly Oubre (left-hand surgery) OUT

Three things to watch:

Starting off on the right note:

The Rockets have won 16 of their previous 17 home games against the Hornets. But over the past three seasons, Houston failed to sustain its dominance.

After winning 17 of their previous 18 meetings, the Rockets have dropped four of their last five games. They split their regular season series in two of the past three years, which includes a sweep by the Hornets during the 2020-21 campaign.

Nov. 27 marked the last time the Rockets played the Hornets on their home floor. Houston came away with a 146-143 overtime victory.

Sticking to Alperen Sengun:

Alperen Sengun's star shined the brightest in Hollywood. He went toe-to-toe with LeBron James Monday night against the Lakers and averaged 24.0 points on 72.4 percent shooting, 11.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 blocks during the two-game series in Los Angeles.

During the Rockets' four-game California road trip, Sengun came into his own, and Houston must find a way to expand his role moving forward.

He made history against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 11 by becoming the youngest center in league history to record a triple-double. He posted 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a loss against the Kings.

Playing all 48 minutes:

The Rockets must sustain their level of play during the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Lakers. Houston scored 34 points during the final period against Los Angeles and would have won the game if not for LeBron James' 48-point performance.

Houston's play during the final 12 minutes came a little over 24 hours after the Rockets scored a season-low 10 points against the L.A. Clippers.

