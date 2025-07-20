Houston Rockets Comeback Double-Digits to Beat Minnesota in Consolation Game
In the consolation game between the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Rockets had appeared to be beaten but would rally back to beat the Wolves in the last minute of play.
To start the game, Minnesota would waste no time jumping out to an early double-digit lead as the Rockets would struggle to find the bottom of the basket to begin the ball game. As expected, the Wolves would be a fast and high-scoring opponent, but the Rockets did not expect it to be so sudden as starters Rob Dillingham, Terrance Shannon Jr., and Leonard Miller would be announced as non-participants in the final game.
The Rockets would not go down without a fight in this game though, cutting Minnesota's lead quickly in the first, finding a groove late in the quarter to go on a 20-point run to cut Minnesota's lead down to just three points.
Kevon Harris would be the spark plug for Houston's offense this game, logging 15 points and 5 rebounds in the first half to keep the Rockets within striking distance despite the Wolves' constant scoring. Harris and Cam Matthews would find their shot behind the arc in the first half, which would be crucial in keeping Houston in the game despite the multiple double-digit leads Minnesota would put together.
The Wolves, powered by Amari Bailey's 13 points in the first half, would take a lead into halftime with the Rockets down nine points after battling for two quarters.
Coming into the second half, it was sure to be a scrappy finish as both teams appeared to show no quit in them. Adonis Arms and Kennedy Chandler would join Harris in attempting to capture the lead from Minnesota as both players would flash their scoring chops after a slow start in the first half.
Minnesota would continue to score as they would log four players in double figures by the end of the third, taking another lead into the final quarter.
Mylik Wilson would come off the bench for Houston and erupt to bring them back with one point during the fourth quarter, with the Rockets eventually finding a lead. As the time wound down, a last second Cam Matthews block would seal the win for the Rockets as they finish their Summer League trip with a win on the board, beating the Timberwolves 102-101.