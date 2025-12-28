Rockets' Kevin Durant Takes to Social Media to Give Himself Another Nickname

Kevin Durant has had a litany of nicknames. The Houston Rockets forward is most commonly referred to by KD.

Short and simple. He's also gone by the Slim Reaper, Easy Money Sniper, Durantula, The Servant and Green Room.

A nickname is usually the sign of superstardom. And Durant has been about as consistent as it gets. This season marks year 17 of Durant averaging 25 points per contest. However, this time it's a little different.

Durant is taking 16.9 shots, his fewest since 2016-17.

All told, that number represents Durant's second-fewest shot attempts in his career.

On Saturday, Durant gave the Cleveland Cavaliers more than they could handle. Every nickname listed above was true.

The future Hall of Famer had 23 points at the midway point, on eight of ten shooting, two of three from 3-point land and five of six from the foul line.

All told, Durant had 30 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and a 74.7 percent true shooting clip. In addition to an effective field goal percentage of 70.6 percent.

He was Mr. Everything.

On Sunday morning, the morning after his stellar performance and Houston's 117-100 victory, Durant took to social media to give himself an additional nickname.

"Efficiency man."

Which was just as fitting.

Durant was responding to a tweet or social media post that entailed a clip of each of the field goals that he made, with the shot probability included.

The post also pointed out Durant's field goal percentage against the Cavaliers (64.7 percent), noting that it was 20 percent higher than the median expected field goal percentage of the average NBA player (44.7 percent).

Durant didn't even need to play in the fourth quarter, which makes his 30-point showing even more impressive. Not to mention the fact that it only took 17 shots.

The Rockets made 48.9 percent of their shots from the field, in addition to 45.7 percent from long distance, which is outer-worldly.

But not quite a new development, as Houston is shooting 40 percent from long range this season, which ranks second in the league.

(Although their 30.2 attempts rank dead last). In Saturday's victory, the Rockets took 35 long-range attempts, and converted on 16 of them.

The Houston Rockets take the court again on Monday, against the Indiana Pacers. They'll be searching for their third-straight win, before taking on one of the hottest teams in the league in the Brooklyn Nets.