Rockets To Pick Up Contract Options On 2021 First-Round Picks

HOUSTON — It took one season and an additional seven games for the Houston Rockets to commit to second-year prospects Josh Christopher, Usman Garuba, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets announced on Sunday that the team has picked up the third-year options of Christopher, Garuba, Green and Sengun — the entire draft class of 2021.

By picking up their third-year contracts, Houston's young core will make a combined $18.5 million during the 2023-24 season.

"We are a young team, and we know we have to play hard," Sengun said during Rockets media day in September. "May not this season, but we will be the best team in the league one day— and I truly believe this."

Green was the second overall pick by the Rockets during the 2021 NBA Draft. After starting his sophomore campaign eclipsing 20 or more points in three out of the first seven games, Green is averaging 20.0 points per game this season.

Sengun was originally the 16th overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder before the Rockets acquired his draft rights. He is averaging 15.4 points and 10.0 rebounds while starting the previous two games.

Garuba has taken advantage of his second-year opportunity since Bruno Fernando went down with an ankle injury. He has averaged 5.0 rebounds in 13 minutes of play.

Christopher played a significant role in helping the Rockets stay within striking distance amid Houston's 124-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. He played 13 minutes and notched seven points and five rebounds.

