Rockets Fall To Warriors To End Four-Game Road Trip

The Houston Rockets ended their four-game west-coast road trip in a hard-fought battle against the Warriors Saturday night.

Nearly 24 hours after an impressive victory against the Phoenix Suns, the Houston Rockets were back on the court Saturday night to take on the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, the Rockets could not sustain their momentum from the previous night, as Houston fell 116-101 to Golden State inside the Chase Center.

With the loss, the Rockets ended their four-game west coast road trip with a 1-3 record while falling to 6-17 on the season.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets on the night with 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting. Jalen Green, who scored a game-high 30 points against the Suns Friday night, finished with 13 points in the loss.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with a game-high 36 points on 14-19 shooting. He also connected on eight out of his 10 attempts from behind the arc.

Stephen Curry finished the game with 30 points on 47.6 percent shooting from the field.

The Rockets found themselves in an early rut for the third consecutive game. The Warriors jumped out to an early 23-8 first-quarter lead and once held a 25-point advantage over the Rockets.

Houston came within 10 points on two separate occasions during the second quarter and was down 68-52 by halftime.

After a solid third quarter, the Rockets received new life in the final period behind Josh Christopher's contributions. He gave Houston a boost on both ends of the court, as the Rockets came within five points with six minutes left.

But the Warriors' fourth-quarter execution led to Golden State outscoring Houston 20-6 to close the game. Christopher finished with six points to go along with a block and a steal in 11 minutes.

Tari Eason finished the night with his first career double-double. He recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Following the loss, the Rockets will return to the Toyota Center on Monday for an inter-conference match against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT.

