Rockets' Fred VanVleet: 'We Have to Figure It Out'
The Houston Rockets will be sitting at home on the couch when the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Milwaukee Bucks in tonight's NBA Cup final, and that's a place they don't want to be.
The Rockets were one game away from representing the Western Conference in the final game of the league's new tournament, but they lost to the Thunder in Saturday's semifinal to the Thunder.
Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet took responsibility for the team's loss and vowed to be better in the future.
“What I will say publicly is we have to figure it out. We have to be better offensively,” VanVleet said via NBC News writer Rohan Nadkarni. “Other than that, I’m not really going to talk about what we want to do here. Coach can probably give you a better answer than that. It’s my job as a point guard to figure out how to get this team to perform better."
The NBA Cup can act as a crystal ball for teams for the end of the season, and the tournament showed that the Rockets are falling short of where they want to be, so they need to take measures to fix that before the real games begin to count.
VanVleet and the Rockets are back in action on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
