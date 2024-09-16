Rockets Guard Gives Teammate Wild Steph Curry Comparison
The Houston Rockets' 2024 NBA Draft pick received a wild comparison to Stephen Curry from his own teammate.
The Rockets are a bit of a wildcard heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. They're an intruiging team to keep an eye on as the new season nears closer and closer. The season is close enough that minicamps are being held by players around the league.
The Rockets certainly made some small roster tweaks this offseason, especially when comparing their activity to the summer of 2023 -- but they should be an improved team with the new year rolling around.
The veterans, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks need to be leaders and floor spacers. Plenty will ride on the shoulders of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun and what their development looks like heading into year four in the league. The rest of the young core will need to take a step forward, too.
One rookie could really unlock the team's production, though. No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard will be able to be an instant contributor in Houston, even if does so in a sixth man.
Green, the fourth-year guard, held a Rockets minicamp in Los Angeles. Second-year guard Amen Thompson was very, very complimentary of Sheppard after watching him play up close.
“[He’s very poised]. [He’s] got [Steph] Curry range, so that’s the first thing you notice. Very poised player, very good guy," Thompson explained to the Houston Chronicle.
A comparison to Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry is quite hefty, but Sheppard's range is proven. He was uber-efficient from deep in his lone season at the college level, converting on 52 percent of his 3-pointers in a Kentucky jersey.
Thompson had an incredible rookie campaign just a season ago, and he can be a good player to help Sheppard find his footing at the pro level as a rookie.
