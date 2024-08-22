Inside The Rockets

Rockets Have Enticing 3-Year Outlook

The Houston Rockets can make some noise in the next three years and beyond.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Rockets have been rebuilding since the start of the 2020-21 season after trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, but the team appears to start fighting for a playoff spot now.

After four consecutive years taking a player in the top four picks of the draft, the Rockets have a load of young talent that can make them one of the better teams in the NBA.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the Rockets have the 16th-best three-year outlook in the NBA.

"Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason are all critical to this team and far from finished products," Favale writes. "There could also be somewhat constant changeover in the pecking order, not just as guys like Thompson and Sheppard continue to improve, but as Houston prioritizes 2025 cap space and stockpiles assets that portend a big swing. All of which is a great thing. It still takes time. And to Houston's credit, it shouldn't require a ton. Flexibility and oodles of young players trending upward are a recipe for awesome returns."

The Rockets have a long-term plan and it goes beyond the next three years. In 2027, not all of those players above will be in Houston because the team won't be able to afford them all. However, most of those players will represent the core and that should excite the Rockets and keep them in contender conversations for a long time.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News