Rockets Have Enticing 3-Year Outlook
The Houston Rockets have been rebuilding since the start of the 2020-21 season after trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, but the team appears to start fighting for a playoff spot now.
After four consecutive years taking a player in the top four picks of the draft, the Rockets have a load of young talent that can make them one of the better teams in the NBA.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the Rockets have the 16th-best three-year outlook in the NBA.
"Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason are all critical to this team and far from finished products," Favale writes. "There could also be somewhat constant changeover in the pecking order, not just as guys like Thompson and Sheppard continue to improve, but as Houston prioritizes 2025 cap space and stockpiles assets that portend a big swing. All of which is a great thing. It still takes time. And to Houston's credit, it shouldn't require a ton. Flexibility and oodles of young players trending upward are a recipe for awesome returns."
The Rockets have a long-term plan and it goes beyond the next three years. In 2027, not all of those players above will be in Houston because the team won't be able to afford them all. However, most of those players will represent the core and that should excite the Rockets and keep them in contender conversations for a long time.
