Inside The Rockets

Rockets Linked to USC Forward

The Houston Rockets could look towards USC for their next 2025 NBA Draft prospect.

Jeremy Brener

USC Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) looks to shoot during the second half of their exhibition game at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.
USC Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) looks to shoot during the second half of their exhibition game at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets currently have three selections on deck for the 2025 NBA Draft, including one in the second round.

While the player the Rockets take (if they choose to do so), likely will be just a prospect, some of the league's hidden gems are taken around this time.

Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a two-round mock draft and sent USC forward Saint Thomas to the Rockets with the No. 58 overall pick.

"USC will be Saint Thomas' third school after he broke out to average 19.7 points, 9.8 boards and 4.2 assists per game with Northern Colorado. Questions about whether he's quick or athletic enough to separate and finish at the highest level will follow him to the draft, but he'll enter the second-round discussion if his scoring versatility and playmaking translate. ... He loves to use strength inside the arc, where he's become an efficient mid-range shotmaker and finisher in the paint," Wasserman writes.

The Rockets have plenty of young players on the roster, so the team will likely end up trading this pick or selecting someone to stash overseas. However, if they choose to take a player late in the draft next summer, Thomas could be someone on Houston's radar.

The Rockets are back in action tonight as they host the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News