Rockets Linked to USC Forward
The Houston Rockets currently have three selections on deck for the 2025 NBA Draft, including one in the second round.
While the player the Rockets take (if they choose to do so), likely will be just a prospect, some of the league's hidden gems are taken around this time.
Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a two-round mock draft and sent USC forward Saint Thomas to the Rockets with the No. 58 overall pick.
"USC will be Saint Thomas' third school after he broke out to average 19.7 points, 9.8 boards and 4.2 assists per game with Northern Colorado. Questions about whether he's quick or athletic enough to separate and finish at the highest level will follow him to the draft, but he'll enter the second-round discussion if his scoring versatility and playmaking translate. ... He loves to use strength inside the arc, where he's become an efficient mid-range shotmaker and finisher in the paint," Wasserman writes.
The Rockets have plenty of young players on the roster, so the team will likely end up trading this pick or selecting someone to stash overseas. However, if they choose to take a player late in the draft next summer, Thomas could be someone on Houston's radar.
The Rockets are back in action tonight as they host the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
