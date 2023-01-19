Rockets Losing Streak Reaches 12 Following Loss To Hornets

The Houston Rockets dropped their 12th consecutive game in a disappointing loss to the Hornets Wednesday night.

HOUSTON — Jalen Green set a career-high for points in a half after scoring 25 against the Sacramento Kings Friday night. Five days later, Green nearly matched his performance against the Kings.

During the first half of Wednesday night's contest against the Charlotte Hornets, Green scored 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting, 2-of-4 from behind the arc.

He sustained his play during the second half. But the Rockets dropped their 12th consecutive game in a 122-117 loss to the Hornets inside the Toyota Center.

Green finished the night with 41 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

His first-half performance helped the Rockets hold a 60-53 lead by halftime. But Green wasn't a one-man show due to the contributions of Alpersen Sengun.

The second-year big man from Turkey finished the game with 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. He scored a dozen during the first half.

The Rockets began to lose their momentum at the start of the third quarter. Three of their first four possessions ended in turnovers, which allowed the Hornets to cut the Rockets' halftime lead to two (61-59).

Houston ended the third period by committing seven turnovers. The Hornets capitalized on the Rockets' mistakes by scoring a dozen extra points. The Rockets finished the game with 20 turnovers.

After LaMelo Ball left the game early in the third with an ankle injury, Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 26 points and six assists. P.J. Washington added 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

With 7 minutes and 54 seconds left in the third quarter, Jabari Smith Jr. left with an ankle injury after landing on Mason Plumlee's foot. Tari Eason came in for Smith and did not return.

Smith had recorded eight points and five rebounds at the time of his injury.

After trailing by 10 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Rockets went on a late run to cut the Hornets' lead to three. Houston closed the game on a 12-6 run.

Taking the high road:

Coach Stephen Silas addressed John Wall's comments ripping the organization about his tenure. Silas said he understood Wall's frustration while acknowledging that the Rockets did everything possible to make his unforeseen circumstance as good as possible.

Kevin Porter Jr. remained out due to a left foot contusion.

Kevin Porter Jr. missed his fourth consecutive game due to an ongoing left foot contusion. Silas said Porter went through a pre-game workout and continued to feel pain in his foot. He went on to say that there is no timetable for Porter's return.

Up Next:

Following the loss, the Rockets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a home-and-home series starting on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT inside the Target Center.

