Rockets Fall To Timberwolves, Losing Streak Reaches 13

Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, as the Houston Rockets dropped their 13th consecutive game in a loss to the Timberwolves.

Alperen Sengun has been in a zone since becoming the youngest center in NBA history to post a triple-double on Jan. 11. And during the first half of a home-and-home series against the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24), Sengun had another great performance.

He finished the night with his 23rd career double-double with 19 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. But his performance led to the Houston Rockets (10-36) dropping their 13th consecutive game in a 113-104 loss to the Timberwolves Saturday night.

Minnesota's rising star Anthony Edwards overshadowed Sengun's performance inside the Target Center. He scored a season-high 44 points on 12-of-29 shooting, 8-of-16 from behind the arc.

Eric Gordon drilled a 3-point field goal with 8 minutes and 17 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Rockets ahead 68-56. His triple gave Houston their largest lead of the night. But behind a 16-point third quarter by Edwards, the Timberwolves close the period on a 31-16 run.

Gordon finished with 16 points in the loss.

The Timberwolves held an 87-84 lead into the fourth quarter, where they outscored the Rockets 26-20.

Poor free-throw shooting and turnovers prevented the Rockets from ending their losing streak. Houston missed 14 free throws and committed 23 turnovers, which led to 30 additional points for the Timberwolves.

The Rockets held a 52-50 lead into halftime.

Tari Eason made his first career start with Jabari Smith Jr. out due to a right ankle sprain. Eason notched 14 points and nine rebounds. Josh Christopher came off the bench and added a season-high 10 points in 15 minutes.

Following his 41-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night, Jalen Green scored 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting, 1-of-4 from behind the arc.

Kevin Porter Jr. out for another week:

Kevin Porter Jr. missed his fifth consecutive game due to an ongoing left foot contusion. Coach Stephen Silas said before the game that Porter will remain out and will be re-evaluated in a week.

The losing continues against the Timberwolves:

In addition to dropping their 13th consecutive game, the Rockets have extended their losing streak against the Timberwolves to seven, their longest in franchise history.

Up Next:

The Rockets will play the second half of their home-and-home series against the Timberwolves Monday night inside the Toyota Center. It will mark the start of a three-game homestand that includes a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards (Wednesday) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Thursday).

