Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Too Much Again As Rockets Fall To Nuggets

The Houston Rockets dropped their second consecutive game to the Nuggets following Wednesday's loss.

The Houston Rockets concluded their two-game mini-series against the Denver Nuggets in a 120-100 loss Wednesday night inside Ball Arena. With the loss, the Rockets began their four-game west coast road trip with two consecutive losses.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-best 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting, six rebounds and five assists. But Alperen Sengun emerged as Houston's best player during the blowout loss.

Sengun finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He also recorded a slam over the top of Nikola Jokic at the 6:01 mark of the third quarter.

A layup attempt made by Aaron Gordon helped the Nuggets begin the night on a 13-2 run. Denver's substantial start led to Houston trailing 74-47 at halftime. Jamal Murray scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half. Gordon finished with 20 points and six rebounds.

The best quarter for the Rockets came during the final period. Houston outscored Denver 28-24 to cut into the Nuggets' 33-point lead. Jokic finished with 17 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Jalen Green ended the night with 16 points, while Jabari Smith Jr. added 13.

Following the loss, the Rockets will continue their four-game road trip Friday night against the 15-6 Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is slated for 8 P.M. CT inside the Footprint Center.

