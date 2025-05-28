Houston Rockets: Offseason Priorities Ahead of 2025-26 Season
The Houston Rockets have been rumored to have a big offseason ahead.
If the team wants to contend ahead of the 2025-26 season — which it should, considering it exceeded expectations this year — they need to prioritize shooting, minutes for young players and free agency.
Shooting has become one of the Rockets' biggest flaws, as they lack a consistent closer or someone who can make shots at any given moment. They can acquire a shooter by utilizing the trade market and push for Kevin Durant, a player who has been mentioned multiple times.
Durant, or another superstar, could be the answer to the problem of closing games for Houston. Finding someone who can secure a win needs to be the biggest focus of the offseason for Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka.
Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore have shown flashes of consistent scoring and shooting. Sheppard, as a starter, averaged 19.7 points, three rebounds, almost five assists, and two steals on 48.9% from the field and 52% from three.
He could blossom into a great closer to the Rockets, and the development of him and Whitmore needs to become a focus. As a starter, Whitmore averaged 25 points, eight rebounds, and two steals on 58% from the field and 54.5% from three. Both players are scorers who can potentially be the answer to Houston's scoring issues.
Free agency is going to be big for the Rockets this offseason as well. Fred VanVleet should re-sign, and Stone has to re-sign Steven Adams as well. Houston's front office should also look to get a shooter off the bench like Luke Kennard, Duncan Robinson, or Malik Beasley.
In order for the Rockets to make a championship push next season, they must focus on acquiring a shooter off the bench and developing their young stars. Houston has made it to "Phase Two" of their plan to rebuild by making the playoffs, and next is the Finals.
Shooting and closing games is going to be the determination of how the team looks in the future and making a deep playoff run. A trade for a superstar is not necessary, and there is no reason to rush, due to the team being so young with a lot of potential.