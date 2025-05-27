Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard's Path to an All-Star Leap
After landing the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Rockets selected Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard. The pick was highly regarded by many, as Sheppard was viewed to have a pro-ready skillset with superstar upside.
However, sharing a backcourt with Fred Vanvleet, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson didn't fair well for Sheppard, as he struggled to find a consistent role in Houston. In 52 appearances, Sheppard averaged 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 35.1 percent from the field. By the start of the new year, he'd lost his spot in the rotation to veteran backup Aaron Holiday.
Despite late season flashes of 20-plus point games, Sheppard's rookie campaign ended in disappointment. He missed out on the All-Rookie teams – receiving just one vote for the second team – and ended the season as the only Rocket with a negative net rating to play 50 or more games.
This doesn't mean that hope is lost for Sheppard – it could actually be the opposite. Over and over again in recent years, undersized guards often struggle in their rookie seasons before turning into productive players. Recent examples include All-Stars like Trae Young, Darius Garland and Tyrese Maxey.
Player / Season
Height / Weight
Net Rating Rank on Team (min 20 games)
AST/TO
EFG %
Usage %
Sheppard (2024-2025)
6'2
13th (-2.7)
2.03
45.2
17.1
Young (2018-2019)
6'1
10th (-6.3)
2.12
48.0
27.7
Garland
6'1
8th (-8.7)
1.52
47.6
20.1
Maxey
6'2
14th (-1.6)
2.93
49.8
22.1
After struggles through rookie campaigns, Young, Garland and Maxey each became All-Stars in years following. The key for young floor generals succeeding has been to allow them the flexibility to make mistakes and grow in early seasons
For Sheppard the past season, that wasn't the case – understandably to a certain extent. However, with the futures of VanVleet, Green and Holiday looming in the balance, an opportunity has presented itself for Sheppard to take on a larger role in Houston next season. With a year of experience under his belt, Sheppard should have a consistent spot in the guard rotation to see just how close he is to reaching his potential.
Not only can he become the floor general the Rockets may be in search of, Sheppard can hold his own on the defensive end, playing the pesky role that VanVleet held the past season. The former No. 3 overall pick has plenty to provide to a youthful Houston squad ready to compete for a championship, and it's time he gets another chance.