Houston Rockets Rookie Aids in Tornado Relief
In unfortunate news around the United States, three states including Kentucky were struck by natural disasters causing destruction and unfortunate losses of life.
Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard who is a native to Lexington, Kentucky immediately took part is helping out his hometown following the May 16 disaster.
Taking to his personal Instagram, Sheppard wrote "This is where I grew up. Where I learned hard work...I'm asking you to keep Laurel County in your thoughts and prayers."
His alma mater the University of Kentucky and their basketball program have also spoke out to share their thoughts and prayers, as well as reassure the community that Sheppard will not be the only former Wildcat to assist in rebuilding the neighborhoods and areas affected.
Wildcats head coach Mark Pope made a statement "Our people have endured numerous natural disasters over the course of several years, but what I know about Kentuckians is this: we are resilient. We will mourn together. We believe in one another. We will stand together and rebuild together. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.”
At only 20, Sheppard is showing a high level of maturity and love for where he grew up, coming back to aid in this time of need. He has also taken it upon himself to set up a fundraiser for the Laurel County community on his Instagram where people can donate.