Rockets Seek To End Three-Game Losing Skid vs. Magic: 5 Questions Ahead of Matchup

In an attempt to end a three-game losing skid, the Houston Rockets will face the Orlando Magic Wednesday night inside the Toyota Center. What are the biggest questions heading into the game?

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will continue their seven-game homestand Wednesday night during an interconference match against the Orlando Magic.

The Rockets are in need of a victory, given that the franchise is currently riding a three-game losing streak. But Orlando has been one of the hottest teams in the league. Before a one-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks Monday night, the Magic had won six consecutive games.

To learn more about the Magic's current state, we spoke with The Magic Insider contributor Jeremy Brener.

1. After watching Paolo Banchero for about 30 games, should he be the favorite to win ROY?

Yes. He has scored 18 points or more in all but two games this season and leads all rookies in scoring. Before he went down with a sprained ankle, many thought Banchero should be an All-Star. And honestly, there's still a chance he is named to the All-Star team.

The more he plays, the less I feel like this is a fluke. Banchero is legit and he should be for a very long time.

2. Bol Bol has really exploded onto the scene since the Rockets' and Magic's last meeting. How great has it been to see his growth this season?

Bol is a fascinating player to watch. As a top recruit out of high school, Bol's trajectory became muddied in college and I don't think there could have been many fits worse than what he had in Denver. He was stashed behind Nikola Jokic on a contending team and the playing time wasn't there.

Now that he's carved out an opportunity to play in Orlando, he's making the most of it. The Magic is also playing him more as a wing than a big, which truly makes him position-less. He's got the handles of a guard and the size of a center, what's not to like?

3. The Magic have a ton of young talent, but what should we expect to see from Markelle Fultz, who was still recovering during their previous game?

Fultz is slowly but surely returning to form. He had arguably his best game in Monday's loss against the Hawks where he scored 24 points and dished out nine assists. Orlando's offense has improved drastically since his re-integration into the starting lineup, but there have been some inconsistencies. On Sunday in Boston, Fultz only scored eight points.

But the Magic is built to have a balanced offense. It's more likely to see six players score 10 points than three players score 20. Everyone's capable of scoring 20+ on any given night.

4. Have the Magic turned their season around or was their six-game winning streak just a fluke?

The team looks better than it did a month ago. The injuries are starting to dissipate a little bit, but the Magic is competing even in losses. I think the difference between the Magic and Rockets right now is Orlando has a solid direction where it wants to go in, while Houston is still trying to figure it out.

I wouldn't be surprised if the Magic try to make a run for the play-in while teams like the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers begin to regress.

5. Prediction?

Given the Rockets' recent shooting woes and the Magic's cohesive play as of late, I think Orlando grabs the win 112-105.

