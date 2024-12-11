The Houston Rockets Run the Trade Market's Rumor Mill
The Houston Rockets must be doing something right given they apparently have a wealth of desirable assets that contending teams have been reported to covet. There are also some top players potentially holding some desires of their own to play the next stages of their career in Houston.
For the first time since 2020, the Rockets seem to have entered the marketplace with some value. But will the Rockets actually take advantage of the rumors bubbling up from reports around the league?
Early indications say that it’s not likely. The Rockets have already vocally expressed their commitment and belief in their current core of players. Each one of their young players seems to be poised to contribute to winning at a high level. Well, save for starting guard Jalen Green who seems to still not have reached the potential Houston was hoping to see from him.
Outside of Green, it seems that each of their other draft picks might just be here to stay. Unfortunately for other teams, those players are the ones that provide the most value. Any trade involving Jalen Green would likely have to include one of either Tari Eason, Amen Thompson or Jabari Smith Jr.
Obviously, an offer they can’t refuse could change the mathematics that contributes to pulling the trigger on a trade. However, it seems that Green wouldn’t have enough individual value to facilitate one of these potential trade targets. It’s likely that one of the untouchables would have to be included. Smith may be in play for a trade suspect
Speaking of these alleged trade targets, there are a few high-level players that could be in the mix for a change.
Jimmy Butler is one of the more intriguing options in the rumor mill for the Rockets. As a Tomball native, a return to Houston with a competitive team could be an attractive situation for a star who seems to have stopped shining as brightly in Miami.
The fit on paper seems interesting. Butler would come in with the defense and effort expected by Head Coach Ime Udoka. He also provides more offensive potential and tough shot-making ability that the Rockets are looking for.
One problem: Butler seems to like being able to take a backseat role on offense sometimes during the regular season. While he would be able to rely on players like Alperen Şengün and whoever survived the trade, the Rockets would need him to provide consistent offensive potency.
Speaking of consistent offense, one of the most consistent and efficient scorers ever might be in the mix as well. Kevin Durant is rumored to be one of the players that could potentially be in a new town by the trade deadline. In terms of fit, he is the ultimate do-it-all offensive player. He can play a support or leading role, and he would still be as efficient as ever.
The main problem with KD: he’s not getting any younger, and he’s been suffering injuries this season. With Kevin Durant on the team, the Rockets would vault into championship-contender status. The question is - how long would they stay at contender status, especially if they ship off some of their promising young talent to acquire the future Hall of Famer?
Either of these players would add the maximum value to the team’s chances of winning a championship this year. What they would mean for the future is unclear, but as it stands, it seems like the Rockets are willing to stick with their guys in-house.
At least for now.
