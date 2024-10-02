Houston Rockets Training Camp: Takeaways From Day 2
The Houston Rockets commenced the second day of training camp by addressing weaknesses from last season and refining their strengths. The team can now conduct four practice sessions simultaneously at their new facility.
That is a huge advantage when you want to work on different disciplines and not have to wait and have a group of players wait to get on the court. Here are a few things that stood out from today's training camp practice.
During Ime Udoka's interview, he told Rockets On SI about some of the young players who have taken more of a leadership role.
Both Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are entering their fourth season, and even though the Rockets did bring in more veteran players like Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet last season, the team will go only as far as Green and Sengun take them.
Udoka also mentioned that Steven Adams demonstrates his veteran leadership by constantly pulling guys aside. Adams has a track record of improving every team he joins through his performance on the court and his positive influence as a teammate.
The Rockets focused extensively on switching defense and defending the post-off switches. Rockets On SI asked Amen Thompson about his post-up defense.
Thompson showcased his defensive prowess in practice, making several impressive plays in the post. He demonstrated his ability to effectively guard players across all positions, from point guard to center. Thompson's versatility on both offense and defense will be worth watching.
Another item that stood out was the discussion of continuity from both Udoka and Fred VanVleet. VanVleet was asked if there was a difference between this training camp and the last training camp.
The Rockets having all of their players back from last season will give them a headstart on this season. Udoka has also talked about being able to get into more advanced sets earlier, with the team having been together for the last year or more.
The Rockets will be back at it on Thursday and Rockets On SI will be there to bring you all the latest.
